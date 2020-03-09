Organic Strawberry Powder (Raw)

Organic strawberry powder is an excellent source of vitamin C, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. Made from freeze-dried strawberries, this raw organic strawberry powder retains all of the protective nutrients of real strawberries. For a natural strawberry flavor, mix 1-2 tablespoons of the powder into any drink, smoothie, yogurt, or other food.

How to Enjoy Strawberry Powder

Organic strawberry powder can add a naturally sweet strawberry flavor and rich nutrient boost to a variety of foods and drinks. Sprinkle strawberry powder over your morning oatmeal or mix it into plain yogurt for a yummy afternoon snack. For a refreshing smoothie or juice, blend the powder with other fruits and your choice of milk or yogurt. It can also be added to desserts such as puddings and parfaits, or mixed into cake and muffin batters for a charming strawberry treat.

5 Surprising Health Benefits of Strawberry Powder

1) Vitamin C: 1 serving of organic strawberry powder has the ability to boost the immune system and ward off colds and illness. It also has antioxidants to protect cells from the effects of damaging free radicals. The antioxidant function of vitamin C can also prevent cataracts and reduce the risk for high blood pressure.

2) Dietary Fiber: Freeze-dried organic strawberry powder is an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. Studies show that soluble fiber may help regulate blood sugar levels and lower LDL “bad” cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber aids the digestive tract and keeps you feeling full longer, which prevents overeating.

3) Antioxidants: The protective phytonutrients present in strawberries have a protective anti-inflammatory effect in the body. A 2007 study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition found that strawberry intake reduced the likelihood of elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) levels, which cause unnecessary inflammation in the body. Elevated CRP levels are associated with chronic age-related conditions such as heart disease. The researchers suggest that strawberry consumption may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

4) Lower Cholesterol Levels: As a concentrated source of flavonoids and fiber, raw organic strawberry powder can help keep your cholesterol levels in a normal range. A 2009 study published in the Nutrition Journal found that consuming freeze-dried strawberry powder reduced total cholesterol and LDL-cholesterol levels by 5% and 6%, respectively.

5) Bone Health: Strawberries are also rich in calcium, vitamin K, potassium and manganese, all of which help to build and maintain strong bones. Calcium is well-known for its critical role in bone health, but lesser-known nutrients like vitamin K also increase bone density and reduces the risk of fractures. Potassium helps reserve calcium in the body and manganese supports healthy bone structure.