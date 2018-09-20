800-558-6887
California Figs

These freshly dried extra fancy California figs are one of the state’s finest fruits. Also known as Sierra figs. These sweet, honey-like, high-fiber California figs are great for eating when you crave something sweet and a nice complement to your favorite recipes.

Health Benefits of California Figs

California figs are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. A serving of these figs provides 20 percent of the recommended daily value for dietary fiber. Soluble fiber slows carbohydrate digestion to help your body absorb more nutrients from food. It also stabilizes blood sugar and may reduce LDL “bad” cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber is important for a healthy digestive system.

Sierra figs are also rich in minerals like potassium, calcium, and iron. Potassium plays a vital role in heart health, from regulating blood pressure to helping the heart beat. Daily intake of calcium is necessary since our bodies don’t produce this mineral naturally. It’s a well-known fact that calcium is critical for healthy bones and teeth; it also boosts metabolism and supports the cardiovascular system. The iron content in these figs supports the formation of hemoglobin so that your body’s cells have enough oxygen to function.

Ideas for Using Sierra Figs

These plump California figs are a sweet and natural snack that is wonderful on its own, or alongside other foods. Try them chopped and stirred into oatmeal or hot cereal. Dried figs are also delicious with ricotta cheese and used as a topper for toast. They make a sweet addition to sandwiches and wraps. Served alongside other dried fruit, cheese, and nuts, these Sierra figs are an exquisite appetizer. They are wonderful in baking; add them to your recipes for scones, muffins, and breads. For a boost of fiber and minerals, dried figs are delectable atop salads and pastas. We’re sure you’ll find a wide variety of uses for them!

September 20, 2018
I live in the almost exact middle of the US. Fresh fruit? Apples and berries....which are okay. But I love figs, what’s a fig fan to do? Order them from Nuts! Fresh, fast and delicious and a great price. You deserve a good fig!
, Madison, WI
March 9, 2020
better than the other two types of figs that we got, but they were also very hard
, Teaneck, NJ
March 8, 2020
The skins on these figs are much more tender than those on the Turkish figs.
, New Hampton, NY
March 8, 2020
These are very good but I prefer the ones I ordered last time.
, Rochester, NH
February 18, 2020
Very moist and tender when the bag is just opened. I found that they became tough as time passed. Tasty though!
, Bryan, TX
Ingredients

California figs, sulphur dioxide. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size 50g (~1.8 oz.)

Amount per serving
Calories125
Calories from Fat4
%DV
Total Fat0.5g0.5%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0%
Total Carbohydrate32g11%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugars24g
Protein2g
Vitamin A0%
Vitamin C1%
Calcium8%
Iron6%

More Info

Store open or closed under refrigeration for up to 6 months. This item can be frozen.

Approximately 20 pieces per pound.

Country of origin: United States

Found In

