These freshly dried extra fancy California figs are one of the state’s finest fruits. Also known as Sierra figs. These sweet, honey-like, high-fiber California figs are great for eating when you crave something sweet and a nice complement to your favorite recipes.

Health Benefits of California Figs

California figs are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fiber. A serving of these figs provides 20 percent of the recommended daily value for dietary fiber. Soluble fiber slows carbohydrate digestion to help your body absorb more nutrients from food. It also stabilizes blood sugar and may reduce LDL “bad” cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber is important for a healthy digestive system.

Sierra figs are also rich in minerals like potassium, calcium, and iron. Potassium plays a vital role in heart health, from regulating blood pressure to helping the heart beat. Daily intake of calcium is necessary since our bodies don’t produce this mineral naturally. It’s a well-known fact that calcium is critical for healthy bones and teeth; it also boosts metabolism and supports the cardiovascular system. The iron content in these figs supports the formation of hemoglobin so that your body’s cells have enough oxygen to function.

Ideas for Using Sierra Figs

These plump California figs are a sweet and natural snack that is wonderful on its own, or alongside other foods. Try them chopped and stirred into oatmeal or hot cereal. Dried figs are also delicious with ricotta cheese and used as a topper for toast. They make a sweet addition to sandwiches and wraps. Served alongside other dried fruit, cheese, and nuts, these Sierra figs are an exquisite appetizer. They are wonderful in baking; add them to your recipes for scones, muffins, and breads. For a boost of fiber and minerals, dried figs are delectable atop salads and pastas. We’re sure you’ll find a wide variety of uses for them!