Marcona almonds, the “Queen of Almonds,” are imported from Spain. They are shorter, rounder, softer, and sweeter than the California variety. These blanched Marcona almonds are roasted in olive oil and then sprinkled with sea salt, offering a delicious taste. Only a small number of the world’s almonds come from Spain, but Spanish almond are known for their unique profiles and excellent, natural cultivation processes. European regulations do not require almonds to be pasteurized, so the almonds of all varieties maintain a more natural texture and flavor.

December 30, 2019
We have been eating the Marcona Almonds and sending them as gifts for many years. They are ALWAYS fresh, much softer than regular almonds, and frankly - just scrumptious! Love 'em...
March 14, 2020
Soo delicious
March 12, 2020
Love these Almonds, no skins to get into your teeth! taste wonderful.
March 8, 2020
These have a perfect texture (crisp and crunchy, not jawbreaker hard) and are very lightly salted. These are habit-forming, even with a cost so dear...
March 7, 2020
The are the best Marcona Almonds I have yet found.
Almonds, Olive Oil, Salt. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.

Serving size 30g (~1.1 oz.)

Amount per serving
Calories189
Calories from Fat27
%DV
Total Fat3g5%
Saturated Fat2g8%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugars0g
Protein7g
Vitamin A0%
Vitamin C0%
Calcium1%
Iron1%

Store in a cool dry place for up to 6 months. It is ok to refrigerate.

Approximately 360 pieces per pound.

Country of origin: Spain

