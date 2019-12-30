Marcona almonds, the “Queen of Almonds,” are imported from Spain. They are shorter, rounder, softer, and sweeter than the California variety. These blanched Marcona almonds are roasted in olive oil and then sprinkled with sea salt, offering a delicious taste. Only a small number of the world’s almonds come from Spain, but Spanish almond are known for their unique profiles and excellent, natural cultivation processes. European regulations do not require almonds to be pasteurized, so the almonds of all varieties maintain a more natural texture and flavor.