Marcona Almonds
Marcona almonds, the “Queen of Almonds,” are imported from Spain. They are shorter, rounder, softer, and sweeter than the California variety. These blanched Marcona almonds are roasted in olive oil and then sprinkled with sea salt, offering a delicious taste. Only a small number of the world’s almonds come from Spain, but Spanish almond are known for their unique profiles and excellent, natural cultivation processes. European regulations do not require almonds to be pasteurized, so the almonds of all varieties maintain a more natural texture and flavor.
Customer Reviews
Soo deliciousLinda, Dana Point, CA
Love these Almonds, no skins to get into your teeth! taste wonderful.Anthony, Youngstown, OH
These have a perfect texture (crisp and crunchy, not jawbreaker hard) and are very lightly salted. These are habit-forming, even with a cost so dear...Kristine, New Hampton, NY
The are the best Marcona Almonds I have yet found.Vicki, Inglewood, CA
Ingredients
Almonds, Olive Oil, Salt. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.
Nutrition Facts
Serving size 30g (~1.1 oz.)
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|189
|Calories from Fat
|27
|%DV
|Total Fat
|3g
|5%
|Saturated Fat
|2g
|8%
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|200mg
|8%
|Total Carbohydrate
|3g
|1%
|Dietary Fiber
|3g
|12%
|Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|7g
|Vitamin A
|0%
|Vitamin C
|0%
|Calcium
|1%
|Iron
|1%
More Info
Store in a cool dry place for up to 6 months. It is ok to refrigerate.
Approximately 360 pieces per pound.
Country of origin: Spain
ID: 4047