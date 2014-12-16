Organic cacao butter is perfect for creating homemade chocolate treats! Thanks to its creamy texture and delicate aroma, cacao butter is an essential ingredient to give chocolates their silky, melt-in-your-mouth quality. Made from cacao beans, our pure and unfiltered cacao butter is loaded with protective fatty acids and antioxidants. Aside from cooking and baking, cacao butter is also wonderful for making homemade moisturizers.

What is Cocoa Butter?

Cocoa butter is a stable, edible and plant-based fat pressed from the cacao bean. The process begins with whole cacao beans, which are fermented, and separated from their hulls. The cacao bean is comprised of about 54 percent fat (cocoa butter), and the remaining part is fibrous solids (cacao powder). The goal is to separate the cocoa butter from the fibrous powder so that they can be recombined at varying levels to make chocolate. The beans are finely ground into chocolate liquor, which is pressed to remove the butter. Cocoa butter is an essential ingredient in chocolate and can also be used for beauty and cosmetic applications.

3 Surprising Health Benefits of Cacao Butter

1) A Good Source of Protective Fatty Acids: Considered one of the most stable fats available, cocoa butter is rich in omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, which support overall health.

2) Antioxidant Powerhouse: Since it comes from nutrient-packed cacao beans, cocoa butter is a good source of natural antioxidants which may boost the immune system, support heart health, and lower inflammation.

3) Prevents Skin Dryness: Due to its emollient properties, cocoa butter hydrates the skin and lips by locking in moisture when applied topically. Plus, cocoa butter is all-natural so it’s great for protecting sensitive skin.

Pure, Unfiltered Cacao Butter

At Nuts.com, our team aims to source the best products from around the world. Cacao beans are native to Central and South America, and we tried many varieties before settling on this Certified Organic cacao butter from Ecuador. We love that it’s pure and unfiltered, for a quality difference you can taste in your recipes. Our cacao butter has a rich, delicate aroma, which distinguishes it from the smoky, burnt scent of standard cacao butter. Unfiltered cacao butter also results in greater levels of antioxidants.

Cacao Butter vs. Cocoa Butter

Cacao butter and cocoa butter are the same thing; the terms can be used interchangeably. They may also be referred to as theobroma oil.

What Does Cacao Butter Taste Like?

Cacao butter has a very mild flavor, and a rich aroma of chocolate. Please keep in mind that cacao butter is best used as an ingredient, and not meant to be eaten on its own.

How To Use Cacao Butter

For Cooking and Baking:

Cocoa butter is the key ingredient that lends that oh-so-satisfying, melt-in-your-mouth quality to chocolates and chocolate syrups. Use our organic cocoa butter for your own homemade chocolate creations by combining it with cacao powder, a natural sweetener and other ingredients. Cocoa butter can be used for making all types of chocolates, including dark, milk, and white chocolate varieties. And since our cocoa butter is all-natural, it makes a fantastic dairy-free substitute for butter in vegan diets. Try it blended in smoothies, or use it to make ice cream and raw desserts, too!

For Skincare:

A good source of protective fatty acids, organic cacao butter is wonderful in homemade moisturizers and skin care products. Make your own homemade moisturizer by slowly melting one part cacao butter with three parts raw essential oil, such as coconut or chamomile oil. Alternatively, add a small spoonful to a steaming bath for a long, lavish soak that will invigorate your skin from head to toe. It is an ideal moisturizing agent for homemade lip glosses and chapsticks as well. Organic cacao butter absorbs so well, you can even rub it directly into your skin without any additives at all.

Cacao Butter Storage

It should be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place.