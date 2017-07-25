800-558-6887
Edit Cart

Or continue shopping

Skip to main content

Looking for Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts or Organic?

FREE shipping on orders over $59!
Main Content
* For destinations within the contiguous U.S., orders totaling $59 or more (before tax) ship free and orders below $59 ship for $5.99. Multiple shipping addresses count separately. For other destinations (including international), shipping cost is calculated at checkout. Delivery date will be estimated at checkout. See Full Details

Diced Coconut

product image normalproduct image zoom
pad, in list
Size
Quantity
auto deliver details are shown in a tooltip
Order now and we'll ship tomorrow.

Our diced coconut is lightly sweet and is the perfect size for snacking or adding to breakfast or baked goods. You can even make your own dried tropical mix along with pineapple, mango, or papaya. Mix diced coconut in yogurt or granola for a real treat. We import this premium quality diced coconut from Thailand. Just one bite and you’ll see why our customers are coco-nutty for it!

Customer Reviews

4.8 out of 5 stars!
5 star
85.9%
4 star
9.5%
3 star
3.5%
2 star
1%
1 star
0%
Featured Review
July 25, 2017
The diced coconut is delicious and not as hard as I thought it might be. Sorry but was surprised to see the high carb count. Guess I over looked the added cane sugar. But delicious. It will be my treat.
, Stockbridge, GA
March 16, 2020
Love this
, Fairless Hills, PA
February 9, 2020
“go to” snack treat for something nutty and sweet
, Milwaukee, WI
January 29, 2020
Fantastic
, Hamilton, GA
January 16, 2020
Nice chewy texture and flavor. Can only have a few at a time. Have to watch sugar.
, Fresno, CA
Showing 1-4 of 250

Ingredients

Desiccated Coconut Chips, Cane Sugar, Sodium Metabisulphite. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size 40g (~1.4 oz.)

Amount per serving
Calories228
Calories from Fat133
%DV
Total Fat15g23%
Saturated Fat12g62%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium212mg9%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber4g18%
Sugars16g
Protein2g
Vitamin A0%
Vitamin C0%
Calcium1%
Iron7%

More Info

Store open or closed under refrigeration for up to 6 months. This item can be frozen.

Approximately 590 pieces per pound.

Country of origin: Thailand

ID: 3044

Found In

Gluten-free (806) Certified Gluten-free (357) White Candy (55) Diced Fruit (25) Cream Candy (24)