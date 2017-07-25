Diced Coconut
Our diced coconut is lightly sweet and is the perfect size for snacking or adding to breakfast or baked goods. You can even make your own dried tropical mix along with pineapple, mango, or papaya. Mix diced coconut in yogurt or granola for a real treat. We import this premium quality diced coconut from Thailand. Just one bite and you’ll see why our customers are coco-nutty for it!
Customer Reviews
Love thisSusan, Fairless Hills, PA
“go to” snack treat for something nutty and sweetJeffrey, Milwaukee, WI
FantasticChris, Hamilton, GA
Nice chewy texture and flavor. Can only have a few at a time. Have to watch sugar.Kathleen, Fresno, CA
Ingredients
Desiccated Coconut Chips, Cane Sugar, Sodium Metabisulphite. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.
Nutrition Facts
Serving size 40g (~1.4 oz.)
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|228
|Calories from Fat
|133
|%DV
|Total Fat
|15g
|23%
|Saturated Fat
|12g
|62%
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|212mg
|9%
|Total Carbohydrate
|22g
|8%
|Dietary Fiber
|4g
|18%
|Sugars
|16g
|Protein
|2g
|Vitamin A
|0%
|Vitamin C
|0%
|Calcium
|1%
|Iron
|7%
More Info
Store open or closed under refrigeration for up to 6 months. This item can be frozen.
Approximately 590 pieces per pound.
Country of origin: Thailand
