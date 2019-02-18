800-558-6887
Freeze-dried mango is simply diced mango with no additives or preservatives. It’s crunchy and delicious as a snack or mixed in with your favorite yogurt and ice cream. Freeze-dried mango is a low-calorie treat that provides a rich source of dietary fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. You’ll love the sweet, tropical taste of this healthy snack.

February 18, 2019
I didn't think it could be done but we have it here! These little.suckers have the texture of lucky charm marshmallows unless they get too moist in your mouth. Crunch 'em quick for a delectable snack.
, Palmer, MA
January 30, 2020
They are very delicious but a very small amount....def buy the bigger bag
, Merchantville, NJ
January 28, 2020
Squirrels love them and ratties too.
, Pensacola, FL
November 11, 2019
very good use in my cereal and snack on
, Lancaster, OH
October 21, 2019
Though l do prefer the moist and chewy mango , this was interestingly different, my grandchildren enjoyed it !
, Jacksonville, FL
Mango. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.

Serving size 10g (~0.4 oz.)

Amount per serving
Calories37
Calories from Fat1
%DV
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugars6g
Protein0g
Vitamin A4%
Vitamin C10%
Calcium0%
Iron1%

Store at room temperature for up to 1 year.

Country of origin: Mexico

