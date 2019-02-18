Freeze-Dried Mango
Freeze-dried mango is simply diced mango with no additives or preservatives. It’s crunchy and delicious as a snack or mixed in with your favorite yogurt and ice cream. Freeze-dried mango is a low-calorie treat that provides a rich source of dietary fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. You’ll love the sweet, tropical taste of this healthy snack.
Customer Reviews
January 30, 2020
They are very delicious but a very small amount....def buy the bigger bagStephanie, Merchantville, NJ
January 28, 2020
Squirrels love them and ratties too.Tammy, Pensacola, FL
November 11, 2019
very good use in my cereal and snack onLARRY, Lancaster, OH
October 21, 2019
Though l do prefer the moist and chewy mango , this was interestingly different, my grandchildren enjoyed it !Nilda, Jacksonville, FL
- Prev
- Next
Showing 1-4 of 83
Ingredients
Mango. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.
Nutrition Facts
Serving size 10g (~0.4 oz.)
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|37
|Calories from Fat
|1
|%DV
|Total Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturated Fat
|0g
|0%
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|2mg
|0%
|Total Carbohydrate
|9g
|3%
|Dietary Fiber
|1g
|3%
|Sugars
|6g
|Protein
|0g
|Vitamin A
|4%
|Vitamin C
|10%
|Calcium
|0%
|Iron
|1%
Found In
Kosher (1025) Kosher Pareve (813) Gluten-free (806) Certified Gluten-free (357) No Sulphur Dioxide (105) Superfoods (92) Freeze-dried (27) Freeze-dried Fruit (20)