Roasted Macadamia Nuts (Salted)

These salted macadamia nuts are supreme-sized and roasted to perfection. We roast these nuts right in-house and add a slight amount of salt for the perfect snack. Macadamia nuts are renowned for their sweet flavor. Enjoy this Hawaiian delicacy as a fine snack at home. Roasted macadamias are a snack you can feel good about, with vitamin A, plant-based healthy fats and iron in each bite.