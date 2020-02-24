Roasted Macadamia Nuts (Salted)
These salted macadamia nuts are supreme-sized and roasted to perfection. We roast these nuts right in-house and add a slight amount of salt for the perfect snack. Macadamia nuts are renowned for their sweet flavor. Enjoy this Hawaiian delicacy as a fine snack at home. Roasted macadamias are a snack you can feel good about, with vitamin A, plant-based healthy fats and iron in each bite.
Customer Reviews
Awesome. Absolutely awesome. Do not order unless you want to order more. Hint: You will :)Larry, Burleson, TX
Really good, but a lot more calories than dry roasted.Joseph, Spanish Fork, UT
So tasty, crunchy, pure heaven, I thought I died, and was born again in Hawaii!lisa, Stoystown, PA
Best macadamia nuts I've ever had!Patricia, Queensbury, NY
Ingredients
Macadamia Nuts, Highly Refined Peanut Oil, Salt. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.
Nutrition Facts
Serving size 30g (~1.1 oz.)
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|235
|Calories from Fat
|225
|%DV
|Total Fat
|25g
|37%
|Saturated Fat
|4g
|17%
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|100mg
|5%
|Total Carbohydrate
|4g
|1%
|Dietary Fiber
|3g
|11%
|Sugars
|1g
|Protein
|2g
|Vitamin A
|1%
|Vitamin C
|1%
|Calcium
|2%
|Iron
|4%
More Info
Store in a cool dry place for up to 6 months. It is ok to refrigerate.
Approximately 180 pieces per pound.
Country of origin: Kenya
