Roasted Macadamia Nuts (Salted)

Order now and we'll ship tomorrow.

These salted macadamia nuts are supreme-sized and roasted to perfection. We roast these nuts right in-house and add a slight amount of salt for the perfect snack. Macadamia nuts are renowned for their sweet flavor. Enjoy this Hawaiian delicacy as a fine snack at home. Roasted macadamias are a snack you can feel good about, with vitamin A, plant-based healthy fats and iron in each bite.

Customer Reviews

Featured Review
February 24, 2020
Again, these are the absolute best Macadamia nuts available anywhere. Bigger and better tasting than any I have ever found anywhere else. I highly recommend these if you like macadamia nuts.
, Bakersfield, CA
March 17, 2020
Awesome. Absolutely awesome. Do not order unless you want to order more. Hint: You will :)
, Burleson, TX
March 15, 2020
Really good, but a lot more calories than dry roasted.
, Spanish Fork, UT
March 13, 2020
So tasty, crunchy, pure heaven, I thought I died, and was born again in Hawaii!
, Stoystown, PA
March 8, 2020
Best macadamia nuts I've ever had!
, Queensbury, NY
Ingredients

Macadamia Nuts, Highly Refined Peanut Oil, Salt. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size 30g (~1.1 oz.)

Amount per serving
Calories235
Calories from Fat225
%DV
Total Fat25g37%
Saturated Fat4g17%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg5%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugars1g
Protein2g
Vitamin A1%
Vitamin C1%
Calcium2%
Iron4%

Store in a cool dry place for up to 6 months. It is ok to refrigerate.

Approximately 180 pieces per pound.

Country of origin: Kenya

Found In

