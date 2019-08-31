800-558-6887
Roasted Macadamia Nuts (Unsalted)

These unsalted roasted macadamia nuts have an all-natural creamy taste. Freshly roasted to perfection right in-house, these supreme-sized nuts offer an unbelievably fresh taste. A true Hawaiian delicacy with no added salt, roasted macadamia nuts can be enjoyed as a snack or crushed for use in baked goods or savory dishes like grilled mahi mahi.

Macadamia Nuts Nutrition

Roasted macadamia nuts provide a good source of monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber and minerals. The primary fat found in macadamia nuts is heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk for heart disease. The antioxidants in this nut include protective flavonoids and vitamin E: potent antioxidant compounds that can fight age-associated health conditions. Macadamia nuts also supply dietary fiber for a healthy digestive system, and a good source of minerals like iron, magnesium and copper.

August 31, 2019
Was so happy to find unsalted, roasted macadamia nuts!!! I am allergic to sea salt and sea salt is being thrown into everything these days. I have always been pleased with the products from Nuts.com.
March 3, 2020
Yum ...Macadamia is the best nuts ever!
February 27, 2020
Quality, pricing and customer relations!
February 25, 2020
The best nuts ever!!!!
February 23, 2020
My go to snack if I’m hungry before dinner. So rich and fresh tasting. Mmmm
Ingredients

Macadamia Nut, Highly Refined Peanut Oil. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size 30g (~1.1 oz.)

Amount per serving
Calories235
Calories from Fat225
%DV
Total Fat25g37%
Saturated Fat4g17%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1mg0%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugars1g
Protein2g
Vitamin A1%
Vitamin C1%
Calcium2%
Iron4%

More Info

Store in a cool dry place for up to 6 months. It is ok to refrigerate.

Approximately 180 pieces per pound.

Country of origin: Kenya

Found In

