Roasted Macadamia Nuts (Unsalted)

These unsalted roasted macadamia nuts have an all-natural creamy taste. Freshly roasted to perfection right in-house, these supreme-sized nuts offer an unbelievably fresh taste. A true Hawaiian delicacy with no added salt, roasted macadamia nuts can be enjoyed as a snack or crushed for use in baked goods or savory dishes like grilled mahi mahi.

Macadamia Nuts Nutrition

Roasted macadamia nuts provide a good source of monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber and minerals. The primary fat found in macadamia nuts is heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk for heart disease. The antioxidants in this nut include protective flavonoids and vitamin E: potent antioxidant compounds that can fight age-associated health conditions. Macadamia nuts also supply dietary fiber for a healthy digestive system, and a good source of minerals like iron, magnesium and copper.