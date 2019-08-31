Roasted Macadamia Nuts (Unsalted)
These unsalted roasted macadamia nuts have an all-natural creamy taste. Freshly roasted to perfection right in-house, these supreme-sized nuts offer an unbelievably fresh taste. A true Hawaiian delicacy with no added salt, roasted macadamia nuts can be enjoyed as a snack or crushed for use in baked goods or savory dishes like grilled mahi mahi.
Macadamia Nuts Nutrition
Roasted macadamia nuts provide a good source of monounsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber and minerals. The primary fat found in macadamia nuts is heart-healthy monounsaturated fat, which can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk for heart disease. The antioxidants in this nut include protective flavonoids and vitamin E: potent antioxidant compounds that can fight age-associated health conditions. Macadamia nuts also supply dietary fiber for a healthy digestive system, and a good source of minerals like iron, magnesium and copper.
Customer Reviews
Yum ...Macadamia is the best nuts ever!ELIJAH, West Hempstead, NY
Quality, pricing and customer relations!Michael, New York, NY
The best nuts ever!!!!ELIJAH, West Hempstead, NY
My go to snack if I’m hungry before dinner. So rich and fresh tasting. MmmmVera, Allen Park, MI
Ingredients
Macadamia Nut, Highly Refined Peanut Oil. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and milk products.
Nutrition Facts
Serving size 30g (~1.1 oz.)
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|235
|Calories from Fat
|225
|%DV
|Total Fat
|25g
|37%
|Saturated Fat
|4g
|17%
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|1mg
|0%
|Total Carbohydrate
|4g
|1%
|Dietary Fiber
|3g
|11%
|Sugars
|1g
|Protein
|2g
|Vitamin A
|1%
|Vitamin C
|1%
|Calcium
|2%
|Iron
|4%
More Info
Store in a cool dry place for up to 6 months. It is ok to refrigerate.
Approximately 180 pieces per pound.
Country of origin: Kenya
