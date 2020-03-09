Pineapple Fruit Leather Rolls
Stash individually wrapped pineapple fruit leather rolls wherever you need a quick snack. Sweet, moist and chewy, pineapple fruit leather is made with real dried fruit. Pineapple fruit leather is low in calories and contains real chunks of pineapple.
Customer Reviews
March 9, 2020
Great treat for snacktimeRobin, Martinsville, IN
August 24, 2019
not sure what the overbearing taste was over the fruit. not all of the fruit rolls were wrapped very well. had to put into the refrigerator in order to unwrap the productKevin, Waldorf, MD
April 3, 2019
LOVE , Love, Love these just the right fruit roll up for adults flavor buds.Tina, Cumberland, VA
February 23, 2015
Tastes good, but I noticed that you put dried apricots in all the flavors. That's kinda nutty! I think I'd rather have each flavor made just by itself, not mixed with another flavor.Elise, Coatesville, PA
- Prev
- Next
Showing 1-4 of 5
Ingredients
Dried pineapple, dried apricots (contains sulfur dioxide), corn syrup colids, sugar, flour, citric acid, natural and artificial flavor, fd&c yellow 5. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.
Nutrition Facts
Serving size 28g (~1 oz.)
|Amount per serving
|Calories
|95
|Calories from Fat
|%DV
|Total Fat
|0g
|0%
|Saturated Fat
|0g
|0%
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Sodium
|14mg
|1%
|Total Carbohydrate
|24g
|9%
|Dietary Fiber
|1g
|4%
|Sugars
|15g
|Protein
|1g
|Vitamin A
|0%
|Vitamin C
|0%
|Calcium
|0%
|Iron
|0%
Found In
Kosher (1025) Kosher Pareve (813)