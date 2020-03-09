800-558-6887
Pineapple Fruit Leather Rolls

Stash individually wrapped pineapple fruit leather rolls wherever you need a quick snack. Sweet, moist and chewy, pineapple fruit leather is made with real dried fruit. Pineapple fruit leather is low in calories and contains real chunks of pineapple.

Customer Reviews

March 9, 2020
Great treat for snacktime
, Martinsville, IN
August 24, 2019
not sure what the overbearing taste was over the fruit. not all of the fruit rolls were wrapped very well. had to put into the refrigerator in order to unwrap the product
, Waldorf, MD
April 3, 2019
LOVE , Love, Love these just the right fruit roll up for adults flavor buds.
, Cumberland, VA
February 23, 2015
Tastes good, but I noticed that you put dried apricots in all the flavors. That's kinda nutty! I think I'd rather have each flavor made just by itself, not mixed with another flavor.
, Coatesville, PA
Ingredients

Dried pineapple, dried apricots (contains sulfur dioxide), corn syrup colids, sugar, flour, citric acid, natural and artificial flavor, fd&c yellow 5. Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size 28g (~1 oz.)

Amount per serving
Calories95
Calories from Fat
%DV
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium14mg1%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugars15g
Protein1g
Vitamin A0%
Vitamin C0%
Calcium0%
Iron0%

More Info

Store at room temperature for up to 1 year.

Country of origin: United States

